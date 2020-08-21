Kanawha County School Board members outline COVID-19 expectations

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kanawha County Schools leaders outlined their COVID-19 expectations Thursday night, saying one staff member has already been suspended for refusing to wear a mask.

Kanawha County School Board members are encouraging students, staff and faculty not to travel ahead of the start of school.

During a meeting Thursday, they said they want to keep schools out of the orange and red color zones so they can start in-person classes Sept. 8.

Board members also said wearing masks will be mandatory at school. Students not wearing one will get a warning first. Discipline would increase with a second offense.

Superintendent Tom Williams said Thursday night that a staff member has already been suspended for refusing to wear a mask.

Williams also reported that staff from the central office visited 66 schools Wednesday and Thursday to talk with teachers and staff.

School administrators are being encouraged to use outside space as much as possible. One school has an outdoor area with picnic tables, and the plan is to find a hotspot to put in that area to ensure there is internet access.

