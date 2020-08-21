Advertisement

Kanawha County School Board members outline COVID-19 expectations

Kanawha County School Board members outline COVID-19 expectations just ahead of the school year.
Kanawha County School Board members outline COVID-19 expectations just ahead of the school year.(Source: Pixabay)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kanawha County Schools leaders outlined their COVID-19 expectations Thursday night, saying one staff member has already been suspended for refusing to wear a mask.

Kanawha County School Board members are encouraging students, staff and faculty not to travel ahead of the start of school.

During a meeting Thursday, they said they want to keep schools out of the orange and red color zones so they can start in-person classes Sept. 8.

Board members also said wearing masks will be mandatory at school. Students not wearing one will get a warning first. Discipline would increase with a second offense.

Superintendent Tom Williams said Thursday night that a staff member has already been suspended for refusing to wear a mask.

Williams also reported that staff from the central office visited 66 schools Wednesday and Thursday to talk with teachers and staff.

School administrators are being encouraged to use outside space as much as possible. One school has an outdoor area with picnic tables, and the plan is to find a hotspot to put in that area to ensure there is internet access.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New women's clothing store opens in Hurricane, W.Va.

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Peyton & Peppy Boutique, a new women's clothing store, has opened in Hurricane, West Virginia.

Local

First case of MIS-C reported in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Lowe
The state DHHR did not confirm where in West Virginia the case was located.

News

Tickets to be drastically limited at Ohio high school football games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Parents of student athletes are learning they may have to miss some of their games in 2020.

Local

Dozens of stolen bikes recovered; 7 arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Police in Grayson say they have recovered around 30 bicycles and even more bicycle parts after a recent sting.

Latest News

News

Tickets to be drastically limited at Ohio high school football games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Stadiums will be mostly empty on Friday nights this fall.

Local

Lewis County nursing home outbreak grows to 100 residents and staff; 2 more deaths reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Six people from the facility have died since last Thursday.

News

More than 50,000 West Virginians receive attempted unemployment scam in mail

Updated: 3 hours ago
Workforce West Virginia said tens of thousands of West Virginians have reported unemployment fraud claims to its office.

News

College students worried about COVID-19 cases on WVSU campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Since classes started Aug. 10 at West Virginia State University, the university has reported 12 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. Some students we spoke with said it's a worrisome trend.

News

Prestonsburg’s Passage Rail Trail bringing the community together

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
The paved walking and biking trail in Prestonsburg is 8.5 miles long, 8-feet wide, and takes visitors along the former railroad line that led to an abandoned mine in Floyd County.

News

College students worried about COVID-19 cases on WVSU campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
At West Virginia State University, several cases of COVID-19 have been reported -- worrying many students.