Kanye West will not be on 2020 ballot in West Virginia

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After initial reports saying he would appear on the ballot, it has been revealed that raper Kanye West will not appear on the ballot for President in West Virginia.

According to the W.Va. Secretary of State’s Office, a candidate needs 7,144 signatures from registered voters in the State to have their name placed on the ballot for President.

The Kanye West campaign submitted 13,865 signatures, but 7,482 of them were declared invalid.

West only received 6,383 valid signatures: 761 short of the requirement.

In late July, West tweeted, “I will beat Biden off of write ins.”

Election officials in both Ohio and Illinois on Friday also ruled that west won’t qualify for their presidential ballots.

Illinois officials ruled 8 to 0 against the Chicago-born rapper, claiming he failed to submit enough petition signatures to qualify.

Ohio officials ruled that West’s paperwork wasn’t in order. Officials say his nominating petition didn’t match the petition paperwork actually signed by voters.

Elections officials in Montana and Wisconsin on Thursday made similar rulings against West appearing on their ballots.

