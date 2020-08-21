Advertisement

Lewis County nursing home outbreak grows to 100 residents and staff; 2 more deaths reported

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care has grown to 100 cases, and two more residents have died in Lewis County, Kentucky.
A COVID-19 outbreak at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care has grown to 100 cases, and two more residents have died in Lewis County, Kentucky.(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A COVID-19 outbreak at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care has grown to 100 cases, and two more residents have died, the Lewis County Health Department said Thursday night.

Both residents died at the hospital. Six people from the facility have died since last Thursday.

The nursing home currently has 70 residents and 30 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Overall, the county has had 151 COVID-19 cases, 91 of which remain active.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Dozens of stolen bikes recovered; 7 arrested

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Police in Grayson say they have recovered around 30 bicycles and even more bicycle parts after a recent sting.

News

Tickets to be drastically limited at Ohio high school football games

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Stadiums will be mostly empty on Friday nights this fall.

News

More than 50,000 West Virginians receive attempted unemployment scam in mail

Updated: 1 hours ago
Workforce West Virginia said tens of thousands of West Virginians have reported unemployment fraud claims to its office.

News

College students worried about COVID-19 cases on WVSU campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Since classes started Aug. 10 at West Virginia State University, the university has reported 12 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. Some students we spoke with said it's a worrisome trend.

Latest News

News

Prestonsburg’s Passage Rail Trail bringing the community together

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
The paved walking and biking trail in Prestonsburg is 8.5 miles long, 8-feet wide, and takes visitors along the former railroad line that led to an abandoned mine in Floyd County.

News

College students worried about COVID-19 cases on WVSU campus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
At West Virginia State University, several cases of COVID-19 have been reported -- worrying many students.

News

W.Va. confirms first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Gov. DeWine provides COVID-19 update, announces date senior centers may reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Adult day centers and senior centers may reopen at reduced capacity beginning on September 21, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

Local

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company's stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

Local

West Virginia State University reports more positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The additional cases bring the total number of reported cases on campus this week to 12.