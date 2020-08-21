Advertisement

Man arrested for touching teens inappropriately

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is in jail Friday after a parent reported to the sheriff’s office that he had inappropriately touched her child.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the parent told them the incident happened at the man’s home in Pedro, Ohio.

The parent also told investigators that her child’s friend confided in her that she had also been touched inappropriately by the man over the past four to five years.

Investigators say they spoke with both a 15-year-old and 14-year-old. The interviews with the juveniles revealed inappropriate touching of one teen on one occasion and multiple counts of inappropriate sexual contact with the second teen over several years.

Larry Reed, 38, was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County after an admission during an interview with investigators.

Reed will be arraigned at Ironton Municipal Court on August 24.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless says he anticipates additional counts and charges will be presented to a Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported in Marmet nursing home

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Over 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing home in Marmet.

Breaking

Man wanted in connection to bar shooting caught

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kymonie Davis, of Detroit, Michigan, was apprehended by the US Marshals Service in the Eastern District of Michigan.

Video

Online learning with Outschool

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Online learning with Outschool

Video

Ragweed pollen season with Tony

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Ragweed pollen season with Tony

Latest News

Video

Local By Local Food and Farm Expo

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Local By Local Food and Farm Expo

Video

The Facial Center on Studio 3

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Tattoo removal at The Facial Center.

Local

Tractor trailer rollover shuts down part of I-64

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened around 2:00 p.m. Friday near mile-marker 172 near Grayson.

Local

Gov. Justice announces mask requirement for schools, tweaks school re-entry protocol

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
During a press briefing, the Justice administration announced face covering requirements for students and staff based on the new color-coding system determining whether in-person instruction can proceed in individual counties.

Local

More than a dozen new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The new cases bring the total to 310 for the county.

Local

Nursing Center in Monroe County reports COVID-19 infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say all Springfield patients and employees were tested this week following confirmation that two employees and one patient had tested positive.