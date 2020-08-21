Man arrested for touching teens inappropriately

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is in jail Friday after a parent reported to the sheriff’s office that he had inappropriately touched her child.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the parent told them the incident happened at the man’s home in Pedro, Ohio.

The parent also told investigators that her child’s friend confided in her that she had also been touched inappropriately by the man over the past four to five years.

Investigators say they spoke with both a 15-year-old and 14-year-old. The interviews with the juveniles revealed inappropriate touching of one teen on one occasion and multiple counts of inappropriate sexual contact with the second teen over several years.

Larry Reed, 38, was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County after an admission during an interview with investigators.

Reed will be arraigned at Ironton Municipal Court on August 24.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless says he anticipates additional counts and charges will be presented to a Lawrence County Grand Jury.

