Man wanted in connection to bar shooting caught

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection to a mass shooting on New Year’s Day has been caught.

Kymonie Davis, of Detroit, Michigan, was apprehended by the US Marshals Service in the Eastern District of Michigan.

The shooting happened at the former Kulture Hookah Bar in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. on January 1, 2020.

Seven people were hurt, according to Huntington Police.

Davis was charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding. Investigators say he also has active warrants locally for burglary and domestic battery and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition.

United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced a federal indictment back in January, saying Davis was indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

