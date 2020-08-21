Mobile mammogram service gives exams in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Women in Kanawha County got the chance to get a life-saving exam in a short amount of time.

Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile breast exam service, administered mammograms in South Charleston on Friday. Screenings were available by appointment only in the parking lot of the Spring Hill Primary Care Center.

To get an exam, patients set up a screening time through the Spring Hill Primary Care Center.

The exam takes about 30 minutes and it creates a 3-D image of the breasts. After the exam, the pictures are sent to the West Virginia University Hospital. Results normally come back after about two weeks.

Because of COVID-19, staff members have to take certain precautions. Their methods include cleaning the bus before and after appointments, wearing masks, and making patients wait inside of their cars. This is done to prevent crowds and lines from forming outside of the van.

“The bus is small inside, basically only one person can be on the bus at the same time,” said Kathy Humphries, the mobile nurse on Bonnie’s Bus.

Because of grants and donations, women who are under-insured can receive a free screening.

“We don’t turn anyone away,” Humphries said.

While COVID-19 has caused some to shy away from hospitals, Humphries says the numbers on the bus have been steady during the pandemic. Recently, traffic on the bus has gotten heavy, so clinics have asked the bus to come back for an extra day.

Her job has become tedious because of the pandemic, but she still encourages women to get screened when they see the bus.

Bonnie’s Bus will be making a stop in Kanawha County again in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.