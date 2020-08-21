Advertisement

More than a dozen new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than a dozen new cases of coronavirus were reported by Scioto County health officials Friday.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirmed 17 new positive COVID19 cases.

The new cases bring the total to 310 for the county.

The health departments also says seven more people who tested positive for the virus have recovered. 250 people have now recovered from virus complications.

No new hospitalizations have been reported.

Scioto County still has one death reported in connection with the virus.

Scioto County remains on a Level 2 Public Health Emergency (Orange) of the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

