MU Women’s Basketball Releases 2020-21 Schedule

Season Starts November 13th
By Scott Hall
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper announced the Herd’s 2020-21 schedule on Friday. The Thundering Herd’s slate will feature non-conference games at Ohio State, at Kentucky and at St. Bonaventure. 

“This is an exciting schedule,” coach Kemper said. “We will play quality games against big-time opponents at home, on the road, and at neutral sites. I know our team looks forward to the opportunity to play again and can’t wait to get started.” 

The Herd opens the year with nine non-conference games before getting into Conference USA action. 

Marshall begins the season at home on Nov. 13 as Coppin State comes to Huntington. The Herd then goes on the road to Ohio State (Nov. 18) before returning home for two contests against Morgan State (Dec. 1) and Radford (Dec. 6). Marshall hits the road to Lexington, Ky., to face the Kentucky Wildcats (Dec. 9) and then to Olean, N.Y., to take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies (Dec. 13). Marshall’s final home game in non-conference play is set for Dec. 17 against Morehead State. 

The Herd wraps up non-conference play at the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic (Dec. 19-22) where the team is set to play Eastern Michigan and Tarleton State. 

Marshall opens C-USA action at home versus Charlotte (Dec. 31), Old Dominion (Jan. 2) and WKU (Jan. 9). The rest of the Herd’s home conference contests are against North Texas (Jan. 21), Rice (Jan. 23), Louisiana Tech (Feb. 11), Southern Miss (Feb. 13), UAB (Feb. 25) and Middle Tennessee (Feb. 27). Marshall’s road games are at Middle Tennessee (Jan. 14), UAB (Jan. 16), WKU (Jan. 30), UTEP (Feb. 4), UTSA (Feb. 6), Florida Atlantic (Feb. 18), FIU (Feb. 20), Old Dominion (March 4) and finally Charlotte (March 6).  

