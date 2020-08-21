NCAA approves extra year of eligibilty for fall athletes

(WSAZ) - The NCAA Board of Governors voted to give an extra year of eligibility to fall sports athletes who didn’t compete in 2020 Friday afternoon. This was first reported by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. It’s also reported that even athletes who take part in competition will be eligible under the rule which received a recommendation by the Division I Council.

On their Twitter page Friday, the NCAA said “all fall sport student-athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it. Student-athletes who do not enroll full time during the 2020 fall term have flexibility in the progress-toward-degree requirements that must be met for eligibility in future terms.”

“School are not allowed to cancel or reduce athletic scholarships if a college athlete in any sport opts not to participate due to COVID-19. Also schools are required to review current insurance coverage for all student-athletes who are competing this fall, inform students-athletes about the risk classification of their sport as outlined in the resocialization of collegiate sport document. They must also tell student-athletes how the mandates in the resocialization of collegiate sport document are being met at their campus.”

Finally, “schools are prohibited from requiring student-athletes to waive legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.