No Fans At Kentucky Derby Next Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - With the 2020 Kentucky Derby just over 2 weeks away, Churchill Downs Incorporated told fans Friday they’ll have to watch it on TV. No fans will be allowed at horse racing’s biggest event.

The decision comes with the support of Governor Andy Beshear who said, “The virus is still aggressively spreading in Kentucky, and the White House has announced that Jefferson County and the City of Louisville are in a ‘red zone’ based on increases in cases. This week alone the county had more than 2,300 new cases. I applaud Churchill Downs for continuing to monitor the virus and for making the right and responsible decision. I am asking all Kentuckians to take action to stop the spread of the virus so we can get back to the many traditions we enjoy, like the Kentucky Derby.”

You can see the race Saturday September 5th on WSAZ. Tiz The Law won the Belmont Stakes back on June 20th. The Preakness Stakes will be run on October 3rd.

