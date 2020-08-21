Nursing Center in Monroe County reports COVID-19 infections

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Center-wide testing has uncovered 25 cases of COVID-19 at Stonerise Healthcare’s Springfield Skilled Nursing Center.

Officials say all Springfield patients and employees were tested this week following confirmation that two employees and one patient had tested positive.

“As is our standard practice, we are actively updating patients and their families, employees and other care partners as this situation evolves,” Stonerise Chief Executive Officer Larry Pack said. “Because we recognize the seriousness of this virus and take seriously our role as a healthcare provider and responsible member of the community, we wanted to share this update more broadly. We are coordinating closely with local and state health officials including the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources, West Virginia National Guard, and the Monroe County Health Department.”

Stonerise is supporting aggressive safety measures to contain the spread of the virus, including the continuation of state-mandated restriction of in-person visitation, use of advanced personal protective equipment, temporary suspension of therapy services and continuing to follow all infection control policies and CDC guidelines.

