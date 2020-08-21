Parties hosted on or off-campus could lead to suspensions at OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Throwing a party or even attending one could get you suspended at the Ohio State University.

University officials took a strong stance against large gatherings Friday saying students who host or attend any gathering with more than 10 people will be immediately referred to Student Conduct and will face an interim suspension

Officials also announced that student organizations involved in unsafe gatherings could lose their university recognition and funding.

Ohio State students must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing.

The Office of Student Life is also monitoring off-campus neighborhoods and is reporting individuals to Student Conduct.

Anyone who sees a gathering that poses a health or safety risk should call local authorities. Authorities will respond in-person and inform the occupants of the residence that they have been reported to Student Conduct and should disband.

