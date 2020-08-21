Advertisement

Parties lead to hearings for six West Virginia University students

(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Six West Virginia University students have been identified as part of an investigation into off-campus parties that were held in violation of school health and safety policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The students face discipline hearings before the Office of Student Conduct.

The hearings could lead to sanctions that include probation, suspension or expulsion. At least 107 students, faculty and staff at the university have tested positive for the virus among about 19,300 tests given.

Students must take the test before starting classes on campus.

In-person classes start Aug. 26 for freshmen, graduate and some professional students, while upperclassmen will start classwork online.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Nursing Center in Monroe County reports COVID-19 infections

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say all Springfield patients and employees were tested this week following confirmation that two employees and one patient had tested positive.

Local

Additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 384,143 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,066 total cases and 170 deaths.

Local

Feds approve Kentucky’s application for unemployment aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the state’s application to bring in additional federal money to aid unemployed Kentuckians has been accepted.

Local

Woman rescued from the Kanawha River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brenda Bryan
First responders rescued a woman from the Kanawha River Friday morning.

Latest News

Local

Deputies searching for robbery suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened shortly after midnight Friday.

Local

Woman charged with child neglect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Thursday around 2:50 p.m. along MacCorkle Avenue SE.

News

New women's clothing store opens in Hurricane, W.Va.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Peyton & Peppy Boutique, a new women's clothing store, has opened in Hurricane, West Virginia.

Local

Kanawha County School Board members outline COVID-19 expectations

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
During a meeting Thursday night, they said they want to keep schools out of the orange and red color zones so they can start in-person classes Sept. 8.

Local

First case of MIS-C reported in West Virginia

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The state DHHR did not confirm where in West Virginia the case was located.

News

Tickets to be drastically limited at Ohio high school football games

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Parents of student athletes are learning they may have to miss some of their games in 2020.