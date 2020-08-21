Parties lead to hearings for six West Virginia University students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Six West Virginia University students have been identified as part of an investigation into off-campus parties that were held in violation of school health and safety policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The students face discipline hearings before the Office of Student Conduct.

The hearings could lead to sanctions that include probation, suspension or expulsion. At least 107 students, faculty and staff at the university have tested positive for the virus among about 19,300 tests given.

Students must take the test before starting classes on campus.

In-person classes start Aug. 26 for freshmen, graduate and some professional students, while upperclassmen will start classwork online.

