HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The summer season is winding down just two weeks before Labor Day, and on top of COVID-19, there is another health concern that comes in late August.

It’s ragweed pollen season. For many, that means a call to action.

To help keep your family safe, Tony Cavalier breaks down the difference between ragweed allergies and coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.