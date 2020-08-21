Advertisement

South Point schools roll out changes ahead of new school year

School staff have been getting the building ready for students.
School staff have been getting the building ready for students.(WSAZ)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POINT, Oh. (WSAZ) - As some students prepare to return to classes in Ohio, staff and administrators have been hard at work all summer preparing the buildings.

“The original plan, we were going to use Plexiglas to divide the tables into four sections, but there’s a shortage of Plexiglas at this time,” said Dean Nance, principal at South Point High School.

They opted instead to use corrugated plastic and chose school colors to add a flare of school spirit to the cafeteria. Tables that used to seat ten, will now only hold four students as they eat their lunch. The rest of the students will be spaced out in the bleachers in the gym until it’s there turn to use the tables.

Principal Nance says he understands how disappointing it may be for students who especially enjoy socializing during lunch. When masks are down while people are eating, that’s where concerns of spreading the virus come into play.

All of the hallways and stairwells are now one-directional.

“We’re going to be checking students temperatures even before they got on the bus in the morning,” said Nance. “Those that are dropped off we’re going to be checking their temperatures as they come in. We’re going to be checking temperatures twice a day.”

The school is also the proud new owner of a battery powered misting machine, which is used to disinfect equipment and classrooms.

Students also won’t be using traditional water fountains. Instead each person will be given a re-usable water bottle and can be filled up at the touch free water stations.

Dozens of hand sanitizing pumps have been installed in classrooms and hallways. Signs are also posted to remind students to maintain social distancing and to stay six feet apart.

If someone does come down with symptoms of COVID-19, there’s a plan. A separate quarantine room has been designated to be monitored by a second school nurse.

“At any time, if anyone comes down with symptoms,” said Nance. “They are isolated from the rest of the student body and staff, then their parents are contacted to come get them.”

Desks have been spread out and labeled with yellow tape. Things were trickier in the science labs since the tables are longer and were meant to be shared. For now, one student will sit at each assigned desk.

A Google Doc is being used and shared among teachers, to notify one another how many students are using the bathroom at one time. The middle stall and sink have been closed off for use.

School provided Chromebooks have been given to those working from home. The programs will show parents how much work the student is doing during the day.

Lockers won’t be used until the winter when students begin wearing coats and jackets.

Each student will be given to face masks with the school logo on it.

Classes begin Monday August 31st.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

New Boston Local Schools begin first day of classes

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
The school is beginning the year at Level 2- Orange, indicating an increase in coronavirus exposure in the county.

Local

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village Schools to start back Aug. 31 with remote learning

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That virtual learning will take place during the first nine weeks of school.

Back To School

Portsmouth City School teachers return to work

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
The agenda for teachers the next two weeks will focus on learning to teach virtually.

Local

Virtual education to start Sept. 8 for Raceland-Worthington Schools

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That decision comes after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended earlier this month for in-person learning to be delayed until late September due to COVID-19 concerns.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Justice announces changes to color-coding system for reopening schools

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Adjustments were made Monday to the color-coding system released Friday that officials say will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction come Sept. 8.

Sports

Tigers Smiling For The Camera

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
They were talking football in Ironton Friday as the team held its' annual media day.

News

Holy Family School plans for in-person learning Monday

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
Catholic schools in Kentucky are moving forward with in-person learning despite Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation.

Local

Cabell County Schools announce staggered re-entry approach

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The decision came after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement about color coding counties based on the number of active COVID-19 cases at any given time, and giving school administrators the tools to plan accordingly.

News

WVDE releases color-coding system for reopening schools

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT
|
By Kristen Bentley
The metric was developed by WVDHHR and will be measured on a seven-day rolling average of the number of new daily cases that are population adjusted per 100,000 people.

News

Ashland Board of Education delays in-person start date

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The Ashland Board of Education met with parents, students, and administration to vote whether the district will follow Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation of delaying in-person classes to late September.