Tickets to be drastically limited at Ohio high school football games

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Friday nights this fall are going to be a far cry from the electric buzz so many communities look forward to.

Stadiums all across Ohio are restricted to 15 percent capacity in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

No stadium will be permitted to hold more than 1,500 people for a high school game or event, regardless of the stadium’s size.

The Chesapeake School District discussed game day protocol changes at a special online meeting Thursday evening.

Chesapeake will be allowed to have 225 people in the stands during football games, and 75 of those tickets will be going to the visiting team.

In an effort to be fair, Chesapeake High School Principal Chris Smith says the Ohio Valley Conference is ruling stadiums can have 15 percent of their home section filled and 15 percent of their away section filled.

Smith says that means Chesapeake will only get 42 tickets for their rivalry game at Fairland next Friday night, and there happen to be around 40 players on the Chesapeake team. That means about half the Chesapeake parents will not be able to be there in person to watch.

“Parents are going to be disappointed they’re not going to get to go to the games, but we all have to follow the rules, and we’ll see what happens,” Chesapeake school board member Chuck Oldaker said.

The Ohio Department of Health says all fans will have to wear masks, and strict social distancing requirements will be in place.

State inspectors will be going to random games this fall to make sure safety protocols are being followed. If they’re not, the governor could shut down that school’s athletic programs or penalize them.

It’s yet to be determined how tickets will be distributed. In Chesapeake, they’re considering a lottery system and letting parents of players, band members, and cheerleaders have first access.

“We’re used to the home crowd being full,” Chesapeake senior wide receiver Thomas Sentz said. “This will be different.”

Smith says concession stands would have to meet requirements of bars and restaurants.

During the online meeting, school board member Jeanne Harmon articulated an ongoing concern about safety, saying “You tell me how you social distance football players when they’re in a big pile on top of each other in the middle of the field. Are they gonna be breathing and spitting and whatever? How do you do that? You don’t?”

Mr. Smith responded saying “You can’t.” He said that was a valid point.

The school board approved the reinstatement of fall sports for 2020. They had decided to cancel fall sports Monday due to safety concerns but reversed course after Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement Tuesday that sports had the green light to move forward.

