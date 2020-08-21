Tractor trailer rollover shuts down part of I-64

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a tractor trailer has shut down part of Interstate 64.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. Friday near mile-marker 172 near Grayson.

Dispatchers say a tractor trailer has rolled over.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt.

The eastbound lanes are shut down.

Crews do not have an estimate on when it will reopen.

This is a developing story.

