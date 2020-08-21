Unbeaten Tomcats Honored Thursday

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The coronavirus ruined the Ashland Tomcats trip to Rupp Arena but it couldn’t spoil what they did up until that point in the 2019-20 season. The team was honored by the community Thursday night after going through the regular season and playoffs unbeaten. They had just won the Region 16 championship before COVID-19 canceled their Sweet 16 Tournament. Here’s what aired from the celebration on WSAZ Thursday night.

