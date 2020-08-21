Unsettled weekend forecast

Advertisement

Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -  Humidity sweeps back

A turn in the wind to the South was on-going Thursday evening and with it has come some scattered shower and thunder action. Despite threatening skies in downtown Huntington and Charleston, the rains managed to dodge the two biggest cities in West Virginia. Now down river from Huntington, the Ashland-Ironton area did experience a brief cooling shower. All the while the southern Coalfield region of both West Virginia and Kentucky went through an hour wet period. Mike Webb from Kermit in Mingo County measured .7″ (seven tenths of an inch) of rain in the evening downpour.

Looking ahead, overnight patchy fog will settle in where it rained with lows starting out some 10 degrees higher than Thursday morning (50s).

With the humid air established and a weak southerly air flow, the muggier air will act to incite occasional shower and thunder development through the weekend. But timing the rains will be important for all outdoor interests starting with Friday’s work schedule (roofers, construction workers, landscapers will dodge an hour or 2 of rain) and continuing Saturday and Sunday when a few hours of daily rain will be interspersed with drying hours of hazy skies.

Once past this weekend, heat wave conditions look poised to return next week with daily highs in the upper 80s to start ascending into the 90s by mid-late week.

