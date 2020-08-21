Advertisement

US buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat made

A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore.
A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore.(Source: AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least two federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made, the officials said Friday.

The threat, which was received Thursday, warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property in Portland, according to two law enforcement officials. A number of federal offices in the area have been closed because of the threat, the officials said. The officials could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the threat is credible, the FBI said in a statement.

The Portland office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court was closed because of a threat of violence in the area, according to the court’s website. Also closed was the Mark O. Hatfield Federal courthouse, which was the site of weeks of violent protests last month.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Oregon's largest city nightly since the May police killing of George Floyd and clashed repeatedly with federal agents dispatched to protect the courthouse. A statement on the courthouse website did not say why the building had closed.

The FBI’s statement said: “If we develop information indicating a credible threat, we will notify the public.”

Protesters this week have focused their ire on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland.

People in a group of about 100 late Thursday and before dawn Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them, Portland police said in a statement.

Agents set off smoke or tear gas and used crowd-control munitions to try to disperse the crowd, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Three people were arrested, police said in their statement.

It wasn't clear if that building was included in the alleged threat or if the threat was connected in any way to those protests.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSAZ

Mobile mammogram service gives exams in South Charleston

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Bonnie's Bus is a mobile breast screening service. Today the bus made a stop in South Charleston, where women could partake in the exams. Underinsured women were able to get the exam for free.

Back To School

South Point schools roll out changes ahead of new school year

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
School staff have been getting the building ready for students to return to the classroom.

National

Former sailor details misconduct by SEALs pulled from Iraq

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Navy intelligence specialist Colleen Grace was asleep on a remote air base in Iraq in 2019 when she was woken up by knocking on the door next to her room, and then a voice she recognized.

News

WVDHHR, Department of Education release guidance on responding to COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By John Lowe
Health leaders laid out the guidelines from one COVID-19 case to a large scale outbreak.

Latest News

Studio 3

Boy Scouts of America virtual ‘Pinewood Derby 500’

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Kids, start your engines! Here’s your chance to create a car that could be raced at Texas Motor Speedway.

Studio 3

Chicken and pico de gallo with flavorful twist

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Adrianne Calvo on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Common mask mistakes and how to fix them

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
While it’s important to make sure you are wearing your mask correctly, it’s clear that not all masks are created equal.

Studio 3

Online learning with Outschool

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Outschool teacher Amy Harper on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Ragweed pollen season with Tony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.

Local

Parties hosted on or off-campus could lead to suspensions at OSU

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
University officials took a strong stance against large gatherings Friday saying students who host or attend any gathering with more than 10 people will be immediately referred to Student Conduct and will face an interim suspension