US Postal Service launches new Election Mail website

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced its new Election Mail website Friday, part of its effort to inform voters and officials ahead of the November election, the agency stated.

“The American public can rely on the United States Postal Service to fulfill our role in the electoral process,” the website states. “We provide a secure, efficient and effective way for citizens to participate when policymakers decide to use mail as part of their elections. We have a robust and tested process for proper handling and timely delivery of election mail.”

The website is in response to expected increases in mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic. The USPS said in a news release that it provides links to federal election resources as well as state-specific resources, as well as links to resources supporting the participation of overseas and military voters.

The USPS also encouraged voters to request and submit their ballots as early as possible.

The website was announced the same day as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy answered questions in a Senate committee hearing on recent mail delays.

Several states have filed lawsuits against the USPS, claiming changes in policies will undermine mail-in voting.

