Advertisement

Woman charged with child neglect

Woman charged with child neglect
Woman charged with child neglect(WSAZ, CPD)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing charges after police say she left her infant in a locked vehicle during a nail appointment.

It happened Thursday around 2:50 p.m. along MacCorkle Avenue SE.

Charleston Police and Fire responded to a call regarding a child being locked in a vehicle outside of a salon and spa.

According to officers, they found an 11-month-old in a car seat with the vehicle off and locked.

Charleston Fire got the infant out of the vehicle and the child was treated at the scene and released to a family member.

Police say Kathleen Vetter, 38, of South Charleston, was at her nail appointment and left her child in the vehicle.

Vetter was arrested and charged with gross child neglect with risk of creating injury or death.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Deputies asking for help with robbery

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened shortly after midnight Friday.

News

New women's clothing store opens in Hurricane, W.Va.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Peyton & Peppy Boutique, a new women's clothing store, has opened in Hurricane, West Virginia.

Local

Kanawha County School Board members outline COVID-19 expectations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
During a meeting Thursday night, they said they want to keep schools out of the orange and red color zones so they can start in-person classes Sept. 8.

Local

First case of MIS-C reported in West Virginia

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The state DHHR did not confirm where in West Virginia the case was located.

Latest News

News

Tickets to be drastically limited at Ohio high school football games

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Parents of student athletes are learning they may have to miss some of their games in 2020.

Local

Dozens of stolen bikes recovered; 7 arrested

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Police in Grayson say they have recovered around 30 bicycles and even more bicycle parts after a recent sting.

News

Tickets to be drastically limited at Ohio high school football games

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Stadiums will be mostly empty on Friday nights this fall.

Local

Lewis County nursing home outbreak grows to 100 residents and staff; 2 more deaths reported

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Six people from the facility have died since last Thursday.

News

More than 50,000 West Virginians receive attempted unemployment scam in mail

Updated: 12 hours ago
Workforce West Virginia said tens of thousands of West Virginians have reported unemployment fraud claims to its office.

News

College students worried about COVID-19 cases on WVSU campus

Updated: 14 hours ago
Since classes started Aug. 10 at West Virginia State University, the university has reported 12 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. Some students we spoke with said it's a worrisome trend.