Woman charged with child neglect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing charges after police say she left her infant in a locked vehicle during a nail appointment.

It happened Thursday around 2:50 p.m. along MacCorkle Avenue SE.

Charleston Police and Fire responded to a call regarding a child being locked in a vehicle outside of a salon and spa.

According to officers, they found an 11-month-old in a car seat with the vehicle off and locked.

Charleston Fire got the infant out of the vehicle and the child was treated at the scene and released to a family member.

Police say Kathleen Vetter, 38, of South Charleston, was at her nail appointment and left her child in the vehicle.

Vetter was arrested and charged with gross child neglect with risk of creating injury or death.

