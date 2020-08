CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders rescued a woman from the Kanawha River Friday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. near Dunbar Street at Kanawha Boulevard East.

Firefighters located the woman near a barge.

An assistant fire chief told WSAZ the woman was pulled from the water, but refused to go to the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.