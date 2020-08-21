Advertisement

WVU students facing sanctions after house party off campus

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at West Virginia University may face serious consequences if they attend parties, even off campus.

According to university officials, students who attend parties and violate the Student Code of Conduct will face probation. Any violation of probation may result in suspension or expulsion.

“We’ve got some students who are being selfish and aren’t paying attention and those are the students who we’re going to take through our discipline process but we have other students who are doing a great job and I’m proud of (those) who are physically distancing and the prize is to get to November 24,” said WVU Dean of Students Corey Farris.

WVU announced Thursday that six students are facing sanctions after attending a house party last weekend just off campus in downtown Morgantown.

The university is encouraging any student to contact the WVU Police of any large gatherings by calling (304) 293-COPS. Reports can also be made anonymously through the LiveSafe app.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fan guidelines for high school sporting events revealed in W.Va.

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The guidelines for attendance at Fall sports in West Virginia have been released.

News

Mobile mammogram service gives exams in South Charleston

Updated: 28 minutes ago
First at 5

Homepage

Fugitive may be connected to Cabell County homicide

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Timothy Sergeant, 41, is wanted in Ohio for murder.

WSAZ

Mobile mammogram service gives exams in South Charleston

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bonnie's Bus is a mobile breast screening service. Today the bus made a stop in South Charleston, where women could partake in the exams. Underinsured women were able to get the exam for free.

Latest News

Back To School

South Point schools roll out changes ahead of new school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
School staff have been getting the building ready for students to return to the classroom.

News

WVDHHR, Department of Education release guidance on responding to COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Health leaders laid out the guidelines from one COVID-19 case to a large scale outbreak.

Studio 3

Boy Scouts of America virtual ‘Pinewood Derby 500’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Kids, start your engines! Here’s your chance to create a car that could be raced at Texas Motor Speedway.

Studio 3

Chicken and pico de gallo with flavorful twist

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Adrianne Calvo on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Common mask mistakes and how to fix them

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
While it’s important to make sure you are wearing your mask correctly, it’s clear that not all masks are created equal.

Studio 3

Online learning with Outschool

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Outschool teacher Amy Harper on Studio 3.