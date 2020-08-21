WVU students facing sanctions after house party off campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at West Virginia University may face serious consequences if they attend parties, even off campus.

According to university officials, students who attend parties and violate the Student Code of Conduct will face probation. Any violation of probation may result in suspension or expulsion.

“We’ve got some students who are being selfish and aren’t paying attention and those are the students who we’re going to take through our discipline process but we have other students who are doing a great job and I’m proud of (those) who are physically distancing and the prize is to get to November 24,” said WVU Dean of Students Corey Farris.

WVU announced Thursday that six students are facing sanctions after attending a house party last weekend just off campus in downtown Morgantown.

The university is encouraging any student to contact the WVU Police of any large gatherings by calling (304) 293-COPS. Reports can also be made anonymously through the LiveSafe app.

