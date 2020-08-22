Advertisement

20 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 1,119 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,975 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 114,165 cases reported statewide.
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,975 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 114,165 cases reported statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a COVID-19 briefing on Saturday.

An additional 6,032 cases and 281 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 12,778 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 2,876 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

