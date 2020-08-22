Additional COVID-19 case and death reported at Lewis County nursing home

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another case and death related to COVID-19 have been reported at a nursing home in Lewis County.

Health officials say 71 residents at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care have now tested positive for the virus, and so have 30 staff members.

The first cases were reported August 1.

The death reported Friday was the seventh at the facility in eight days.

On Monday, facility officials told WSAZ the outbreak was sparked by a resident who recently returned from an area hospital had been in contact with a hospital employee who later tested positive.

Currently, Lewis County is considered in the “red zone” according to federal data. This means there are over 100 recent cases of the virus per 100,000 people and a 10 percent positivity rate.

To date, there have been 152 total cases within the county, with 86 considered active. Six patients are currently in the hospital.

