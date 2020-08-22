Advertisement

Anticipating weekend showers

Weekend “unsettled” pattern
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tony Cavalier

The next to last weekend of August is here and rather than shag dancing on the Indian Mound during Summerfest or quaffing down pasta and meatballs at the Italiano Festival in Huntington, we are relegated to social distancing and enjoy an outdoor barbecue with family.

As for the weekend weather, conditions will vary from gloomy to start (low clouds fog and a shower) to bright sunshine in the early afternoon to threatening skies and even stormy to end both days.

The process of churning out a few street flooding downpours and lightning strikes will be a slow one to ensue. So while both days will feature some afternoon turbulent skies, there will be several hours on both days that are rain free and good for outdoor plans.

Since timing and placement of showers and storms can only be done once cells form, here’s the radar view from the WSAZ webpage so you can keep an eye on the weekend developments.

https://www.wsaz.com/weather/radar/

Weekend highs in the sticky low 80s on Saturday will heat into the muggier upper 80s by Sunday before cresting at 90 by early-mid next week when a new heat wave will cover the region.

