At least 15 cases of COVID-19 associated with Morehead State University

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) - At least 15 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Morehead State University in the last two days.

Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark says seven cases were reported Saturday, and eight on Friday.

At least six of the cases are students.

He says those numbers will not be added to Rowan County’s totals unless the person who tested positive is from Rowan County.

“Being a college community, this is something that is pertinent to our unique situation,” Clark said in a Facebook post.

As of Saturday, 141 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rowan County.

St. Claire HealthCare is offering COVID-19 testing at the St. Claire Medical Pavilion ‪from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, with extended hours on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Testing is available without an appointment.

