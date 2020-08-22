Chesapeake Youth Football League cancels season

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - One youth football program has cancelled all games in the upcoming season.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Chesapeake Youth Football League of Ohio has cancelled all games in the 2020 season.

The post reads, “While we are very disappointed a season won’t happen, we could not move on without the guaranteed safety of our athletes. We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding, as well as the ones who helped us work towards understanding and resolving the guidelines.”

The CYFL board plans to hold an event to honor the older players left without a season.

