Advertisement

Deputies: Woman arrested for her role in meth case

A woman from Kentucky is facing drug charges for her alleged role in a meth bust in Wayne County.
A woman from Kentucky is facing drug charges for her alleged role in a meth bust in Wayne County.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is in jail for her alleged role in a drug investigation.

Deputies say Keyarah Bowen from Lawrence County, Ky. was arrested Friday night after a traffic stop by Kenova Police.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says Bowen was wanted for allegedly helping a woman conceal a large quantity of meth and taking it to the Fort Gay area to distribute.

Bowen has been charged with Conspiracy to Distribute 5 to 50 Grams of Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Deliver.

The arrest came after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

In July, deputies arrested Christy Caudill for her alleged role in the drug distribution.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Sheriff: Woman steals package from deputy’s porch

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says video shows the woman going to the home’s front and back porch.

Local

Sen. Paul suggests cutting days for rural postal deliveries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has suggested cutting the number of days rural America receives postal deliveries to help shore up the financially ailing U.S. Postal Service.

VOD Recordings

GW Preps For 2020 Season

Updated: 1 hours ago
GW High School Football WV

Local

Coronavirus testing expanded to assisted-living facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The order requires all assisted living facility staff to be tested and any residents who wish it.

Latest News

News

Marquee Cinemas Reopens at Pullman Square

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Marquee Cinemas has reopened after a second shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breaking

Troopers release name of victim in fatal crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The crash happened Friday night around 9:47 p.m.

Local

COVID-19 W.VA. l 6 new deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports six new deaths Saturday.

Local

Johnson County reports first COVID-19 death

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health officials say a 63-year-old man passed away.

VOD Recordings

Ironton vs. Jackons Ohio HS Scrimmage

Updated: 17 hours ago
Ironton Vs. Jackson In Ohio HS Scrimmage

News

One dead in car crash in Scioto County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One person has died in a car crash late Friday evening.