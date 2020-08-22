Advertisement

Duplicate cases of COVID-19 removed from Rowan County tally

“It would seem that over the course of the past few months, we have accumulated 10 duplicates or incorrectly recorded cases,” said Judge Executive Harry Clark.
(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ten duplicate cases of COVID-19 have been removed from the data in Rowan County.

“It would seem that over the course of the past few months, we have accumulated 10 duplicates or incorrectly recorded cases,” said Judge Executive Harry Clark.

Clark says the duplicates are “a normal occurrence.” He says cases can sometimes be listed as a case in Rowan County and later determined to be a patient who lives in a different county.

As of Friday, Rowan County’s case total stands at 135 with 115 patients recovered.

St. Claire HealthCare is offering COVID-19 testing at the St. Claire Medical Pavilion ‪from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, with extended hours on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Testing is available without an appointment.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

