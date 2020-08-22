Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Scattered showers, storms this weekend

By Andy Chilian
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “Unsettled” weather will continue this weekend in the sense of scattered showers and storms across the Tri-State. However, there will still be plenty of dry hours. By next week, heat becomes the main weather story as 90-degree temperatures return.

Saturday morning starts with clouds, patchy fog, and scattered rain showers as temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s.

By midday, clouds and rain will break for partial sunshine. During the afternoon, expect a partly cloudy sky with a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. A couple storms may produce enough of a downpour to cause local high water. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Showers and storms fade Saturday night. The overnight period will see a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog as lows fall to the mid 60s.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise to the mid 80s.

A few showers are possible on Monday, but most hours of the day will remain dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will inch to the upper 80s.

Summer heat returns Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the low 90s. Each day will be mostly sunny and dry, although a few showers could near from the west on Thursday.

An area-wide opportunity for showers and storms returns on Friday as highs drop back to the mid 80s.

