First Warning Forecast | Storms, heat, then storms again

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another round of scattered showers and storms is expected on Sunday, with a few lingering isolated showers on Monday. Heat will then build during the middle of the week but ultimately will be hampered by another round of showers and storms towards the end of the week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms with downpours will continue through midnight Sunday, then fade overnight. Outside of a stray light shower, Saturday night into Sunday morning will be quiet with patchy fog under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected again on Sunday, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours. Under a partly cloudy sky, high temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with the chance for an isolated shower or two. Otherwise, expect a fairly dry day as highs inch to the upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

On Thursday, expect sunshine for a majority of the day, but clouds increase towards the end with the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. Before the arrival of the clouds and rain, highs will make another run at 90 degrees.

Thursday night and Friday will need to be monitored for the potential for tropical downpours as the remnants of Tropical Storm Laura move into the region. There is still some uncertainty on the exact timing and placement of heaviest rain, so be sure to follow along with the WSAZ Weather Team for continued updates throughout the week.

By Saturday, a cold front crossing the region will bring another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms as high temperatures reach the mid 80s.

