Gov. Justice announces nursing homes will follow school color coding guidelines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In Friday’s press conference, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice announced that nursing homes will follow the same color coded guidelines that schools use in regards to visitation.

Nursing homes and schools will use the four color system. An announcement will be made next week regarding an implementation schedule.

To enhance the nursing home metric, each county will be viewed and given a color based on population size. Counties with less than 16,000 residents will be based on the number of new daily cases per 100,000 people on a 14-day rolling average. The metric for counties with over 16,000 residents will be based on the number of new daily cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average.

“This method will allow us to make decisions faster and will be much fairer for our small counties,” West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Clay Marsh said.

To see your county’s color, click here.

Governor Justice also said that there are now 30 outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state.

