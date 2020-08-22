Advertisement

Ironton & Jackson Scrimmage Friday Night

Ohio HS Football Starts In One Week
Ironton hosted Jackson Friday night in an Ohio high school scrimmage
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ironton, Oh. (WSAZ) - 2020 just can’t let athletes have any fun. On a night where Ironton and Jackson scrimmage in preparation for the upcoming season, a lightning delay halted it in its’ tracks. The two teams went back and forth Friday evening with the Tigers scoring first on a touchdown from Will York to Ashton Duncan. Ironton then had an interception from Uriah Meadows during this controlled scrimmage. The Ironmen finally scored on a pass from Jacob Winters to Treylan Davis from 26 yards out. Ironton took the lead back when Tayden Carpenter hit Landon Wilson then Jackson tied it up on a touchdown from Jackson to Tristan Prater making it 12-12.

Then around 7:45pm, the game was stopped for a half hour because of lightning in the area. Ironton led 19-12 when both teams started putting JV players in the game.

The first week of the regular season in Ohio is Friday August 28th as Ironton plays at Portsmouth while Jackson travels to Logan, Ohio.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

