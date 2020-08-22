Advertisement

Johnson County reports first COVID-19 death

Coronavirus Kentucky
Coronavirus Kentucky(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Johnson County Health Department announced Friday evening that the county has reported its first COVID-19-related death.

According to a social media post from the health department, a 63-year-old man died from the virus.

The Johnson County Health Department has reported 106 cases with 36 still active with six of those being currently hospitalized.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Ironton vs. Jackons Ohio HS Scrimmage

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Ironton Vs. Jackson In Ohio HS Scrimmage

News

One dead in car crash in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One person has died in a car crash late Friday evening.

News

St. Albans man convicted on cocaine charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A St. Albans man was convicted on cocaine charges in Gallia County Friday evening.

News

Gov. Justice announces nursing homes will follow school color coding guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
In Friday’s press conference, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice announced that nursing homes will follow the same color coded guidelines that schools use in regards to visitation.

Latest News

News

Fugitive may be connected to Cabell County homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Cabell County sheriff says they're looking into the possibility that this fugitive could be connected to a shooting in Milton.

News

W.Va. school re-entry hotline announced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The State of West Virginia has announced a school re-entry hotline for anyone with questions about going back to school.

Local

Duplicate cases of COVID-19 removed from Rowan County tally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
“It would seem that over the course of the past few months, we have accumulated 10 duplicates or incorrectly recorded cases,” said Judge Executive Harry Clark.

Local

Making a Difference | Several reach out to WSAZ for help after unemployment story

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Monday, WSAZ shared the story of a couple waiting since late March for help. Since the story aired, we have received several calls and emails from others in the same situation and waiting for help.

News

Chesapeake Youth Football League cancels season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One youth football program has cancelled all games in the upcoming season.

Local

Additional COVID-19 case and death reported at Lewis County nursing home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Health officials say 71 residents at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care have now tested positive for the virus, and so have 30 staff members.