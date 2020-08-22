Johnson County reports first COVID-19 death

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Johnson County Health Department announced Friday evening that the county has reported its first COVID-19-related death.

According to a social media post from the health department, a 63-year-old man died from the virus.

The Johnson County Health Department has reported 106 cases with 36 still active with six of those being currently hospitalized.

