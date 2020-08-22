Making a Difference | Several reach out to WSAZ for help after unemployment story

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In March, thousands of Kentuckians found themselves without work after the economy was shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.

At that time, Kentucky’s outdated unemployment system was flooded with applications. The demand too high for the system whose budget has been cut year after year and software that has not been updated since 2000.

Since then, many Kentuckians feel their applications have slipped through the cracks as they have yet to get a single unemployment check five months after they applied.

“I can’t believe we are still talking about this,” said State Rep. Terri Branham Clark, (D-Boyd). She has been advocating for eastern Kentuckians still hanging in the balance with the unemployment system. She says she’s talking to people daily who are still waiting to talk to a real person about their claim.

“I start my mornings off reading emails, texts, and fielding phone calls and voice messages from individuals who are still trying to get help on unemployment insurance.”

On Monday, WSAZ shared the story of a couple waiting since late March for help. Since the story aired, we have received several calls and emails from others in the same situation and waiting for help.

“Please help me,” read one email from a woman who doesn’t even live in our viewing area. “I have called everywhere I can call. Waited hours on the phone.”

On Thursday, WSAZ spoke exclusively with Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear about the unemployment issues.

“This has been a difficult pandemic on our families,” said Gov. Beshear. “Because of that we made decisions to expand unemployment to more Kentuckians than ever before. It has created a historic amount of claims that we are working through.”

Beshear says the federal guidelines to apply for unemployment is a lengthy and detailed process that he says is designed by the federal government “to tell people no,” and that the process “creates so many places where mistakes can be made.”

The Governor says claims from March are about 95 percent finished and should be resolved by week’s end.

Rep. Branham Clark says she feels reopening some of the local unemployment offices that were closed in 2017 would help speed up the process, Beshear says it would not.

“Right now we have such a backlog of claims that if we opened them up tomorrow, it would take us longer to help those folks who have been waiting too long,” Beshear said.

Beshear says he is in favor of reopening the offices, it’s just about timing. He says right now the people who have been waiting since March or April have got to be priority.

Rep. Branham Clark says she encourages people to reach out to her or their local lawmakers about their unemployment concerns.

