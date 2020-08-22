Marquee Cinemas Reopens at Pullman Square

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marquee Cinemas has reopened after a second shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie theater reopened June 12th after an initial shutdown, but closed again July 24th.

Masks are required in the building but can be removed in the auditoriums for drinks and snacks.

Cinemark Theaters will reopen at the Huntington Mall and in Ashland on August 28th.

