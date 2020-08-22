One dead in car crash in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person has died in a car crash late Friday evening.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the crash happened on US 52 near mile marker 38.

Officials on scene say traffic was diverted at the Old 52 exit for a while, but the road has since re-opened.

Police say the wreck was a head on collision. Three vehicles were involved.

