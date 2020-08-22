Advertisement

Patriots Getting Ready For 2020

GW's first game is on road at Jefferson
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - George Washington was supposed to start 2020 with a nice little road trip to Ashland, Kentucky but COVID-19 forced them to take a much longer journey. When Kentucky high schools weren’t allowed to start until September 11th, the Patriots had to scramble to find a new season opener. Now they have to travel to the eastern panhandle. WSAZ caught up with GW on Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

GW Preps For 2020 Season

Updated: 1 hours ago
GW High School Football WV

VOD Recordings

Ironton vs. Jackons Ohio HS Scrimmage

Updated: 17 hours ago
Ironton Vs. Jackson In Ohio HS Scrimmage

Sports

Ironton & Jackson Scrimmage Friday Night

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
The Tigers and Ironmen scrimmaged Friday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium.

Local

All Conference USA Fall Sports Moved To Spring Except Football

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
All CUSA fall sports moved to spring of 2021

Latest News

Sports

No Fans At Kentucky Derby Next Month

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
No fans will be allowed at 2020 Kentucky Derby next month in Louisville.

Sports

NCAA approves extra year of eligibilty for fall athletes

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to 2020 fall athletes

Sports

Unbeaten Tomcats Honored Thursday

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Ashland Tomcats Receive Just Desserts Thursday

Sports

MU Women’s Basketball Releases 2020-21 Schedule

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT
|
By Scott Hall
MU Women To Play Big Non-Conference Games This Season

Sports

Former Herd star ready for prime time

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Former Herd star coaching at Kentucky powerhouse Frederick Douglass High School

Local

KHSAA votes to move forward with original plan

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The fall sports season will continue as planned by the KHSAA.