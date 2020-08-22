Advertisement

Troopers release name of victim in fatal crash

The crash happened Friday night around 9:47 p.m. and left one other seriously injured.
The crash happened Friday night around 9:47 p.m.
The crash happened Friday night around 9:47 p.m.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol officers have released the name of the victim in a fatal crash.

The crash happened Friday night on U.S. 52 near the Scioto-Lawrence County line, and involved three vehicles.

According to Troopers, Jon R. Miller, 50, of Ironton, Ohio died in the crash.

Troopers say the crash happened when Miller was driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 52, and sideswiped the second of the three vehicles involved. Four teenagers were in that car, but no injuries were reported from that collision.

Investigators say Miller went on to hit the third car head-on.

The driver of that car, Stacy L. Fairchild, 49, sustained life threatening injuries and was flown from the scene to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation to determine whether alcohol and or drugs were a factor.

