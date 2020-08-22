Advertisement

Sen. Paul suggests cutting days for rural postal deliveries

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has suggested cutting the number of days rural America receives postal deliveries to help shore up the financially ailing U.S. Postal Service.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has suggested cutting the number of days rural America receives postal deliveries to help shore up the financially ailing U.S. Postal Service.(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has suggested cutting the number of days rural America receives postal deliveries to help shore up the financially ailing U.S. Postal Service.

The Kentucky Republican also said Congress should attach conditions to any infusion of federal money for post offices.

He says that includes reducing the postal service’s workforce.

Paul pitched those changes Friday as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy appeared for a Senate committee hearing.

Paul floated the idea of reducing mail delivery from six to five days weekly. He says that would save the postal service up to $1.5 billion.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Deputies: Woman arrested for her role in meth case

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says Bowen was wanted for allegedly helping a woman conceal a large quantity of meth and taking it to the Fort Gay area to distribute.

Local

Sheriff: Woman steals package from deputy’s porch

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says video shows the woman going to the home’s front and back porch.

VOD Recordings

GW Preps For 2020 Season

Updated: 1 hours ago
GW High School Football WV

Local

Coronavirus testing expanded to assisted-living facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The order requires all assisted living facility staff to be tested and any residents who wish it.

Latest News

News

Marquee Cinemas Reopens at Pullman Square

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Marquee Cinemas has reopened after a second shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breaking

Troopers release name of victim in fatal crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The crash happened Friday night around 9:47 p.m.

Local

COVID-19 W.VA. l 6 new deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports six new deaths Saturday.

Local

Johnson County reports first COVID-19 death

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health officials say a 63-year-old man passed away.

VOD Recordings

Ironton vs. Jackons Ohio HS Scrimmage

Updated: 17 hours ago
Ironton Vs. Jackson In Ohio HS Scrimmage

News

One dead in car crash in Scioto County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One person has died in a car crash late Friday evening.