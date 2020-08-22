Sheriff: Woman steals package from deputy’s porch

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Deputies are looking for a woman they say stole a package from a deputy’s porch Saturday.

Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says video shows the woman going to the home’s front and back porch before taking the package.

The deputy and his family were not home when the theft happened at their home along Ky. 538.

The deputy’s cruiser was parked at the home at the time of the theft.

Woods says if you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (606) 739-5135 or call 911 and give them the information.

