St. Albans man convicted on cocaine charges

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A St. Albans man was convicted on cocaine charges in Gallia County Friday evening.

Shawn Simon, 48, of St. Albans, was found guilty on two felony charges of cocaine possession and cocaine trafficking. Simon had just over 80 grams of cocaine when he was arrested.

A post from Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren said the jury returned guilty verdicts after a 20-minute deliberation Friday evening.

Simon faces a sentence of 11 to 16.5 years in prison. His sentencing date has been scheduled for August 27th at 10 a.m.

