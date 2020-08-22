W.Va. school re-entry hotline announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The State of West Virginia has announced a school re-entry hotline for anyone with questions about going back to school.

The Hotline was announced by State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch on Friday.

Burch said the hotline is dedicated to answer questions or address concerns related to the WVDE’s plan for returning to school.

The School Re-entry Hotline is available at 304-957-1234.

