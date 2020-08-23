3-day-old infant among new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - A 3-day-old child is among the 467 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear says 79 of the cases are in children 18-years-old and younger.

“We are seeing a steady number of coronavirus cases among the young in Kentucky, and make no mistake: Youth is not a guarantee of a good outcome against this virus,” the Governor said.

Overall, Kentucky stands at 43,529 total cases, and says the new reports are at a plateau, but are still not going down.

“We remain in a plateau with our number of new cases, which is positive, but we have to see those numbers steadily decline,” Gov. Beshear said. “All of your sacrifices are working, and we must all continue to be patient and do our part to drive those numbers down.”

Nine new deaths were reported Sunday, raising Kentucky’s COVID-19 death toll to 881.

The deaths include previously reported cases in our region of a 63-year-old man from Johnson County, and two men from Lewis County, ages 73 and 78.

“Based on the number of new cases, Kentucky concludes this week at the end of a new and elevated four-week plateau,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “While this is good news, we remain in a difficult place and Kentucky could quickly begin a rapid escalation...Please, socially distance greater than six feet. Wear a mask at all times when in public and around others. Wash your hands often. Check for signs of infection and get tested if ill. Cooperate with contact tracing if you are called. If we do these things, we can contain the coronavirus and get back to more of the activities we miss.”

