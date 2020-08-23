Advertisement

3-day-old infant among new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Overall, Kentucky stands at 43,529 total cases, and says the new reports are at a plateau, but are still not going down.
Overall, Kentucky stands at 43,529 total cases, and says the new reports are at a plateau, but are still not going down.(AP images)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - A 3-day-old child is among the 467 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear says 79 of the cases are in children 18-years-old and younger.

“We are seeing a steady number of coronavirus cases among the young in Kentucky, and make no mistake: Youth is not a guarantee of a good outcome against this virus,” the Governor said.

Overall, Kentucky stands at 43,529 total cases, and says the new reports are at a plateau, but are still not going down.

“We remain in a plateau with our number of new cases, which is positive, but we have to see those numbers steadily decline,” Gov. Beshear said. “All of your sacrifices are working, and we must all continue to be patient and do our part to drive those numbers down.”

Nine new deaths were reported Sunday, raising Kentucky’s COVID-19 death toll to 881.

The deaths include previously reported cases in our region of a 63-year-old man from Johnson County, and two men from Lewis County, ages 73 and 78.

“Based on the number of new cases, Kentucky concludes this week at the end of a new and elevated four-week plateau,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “While this is good news, we remain in a difficult place and Kentucky could quickly begin a rapid escalation...Please, socially distance greater than six feet. Wear a mask at all times when in public and around others. Wash your hands often. Check for signs of infection and get tested if ill. Cooperate with contact tracing if you are called. If we do these things, we can contain the coronavirus and get back to more of the activities we miss.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Police: Shooting inside Fayette Mall in Lexington

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police say there has been a shooting at Fayette Mall. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Local

3 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 637 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,978 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 114,802 cases reported statewide.

Regional

Ohio firefighter in ‘very bad shape’ after crash involving drunk driver, fire department says

Updated: 1 hours ago
A New Miami firefighter is in “very bad shape” after his car was hit by a drunk driver, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Regional

Woman wanted after attempting to murder an officer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say she could be in Carter, Rowan or Bath counties.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 W.VA. l 2 new deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports two new COVID-19 related deaths.

Local

March against child abuse held in Ironton

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A group of activists took their message to the streets of Ironton Saturday to march against child abuse and trafficking.

Video

Ironton march against child abuse

Updated: 17 hours ago
Activists marched in Ironton Saturday to stand against child abuse and trafficking.

Local

Pinch Fire Chief remembered as founding member and 25 years of service

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Chief Bill Allen dedicated 25 years to the department as chief.

Sports

Logan County Still In The Red

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
WV Dept. of Education Releases Saturday Night Metric Calendar

Local

Cabell County school bond passes

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The $87.5 million bond will replace the current bond that was voted on in 2006 and will expire next year.