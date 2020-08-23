Cabell County school bond passes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond that will pay for a series of projects for Cabell County Schools passed Saturday.

The $87.5 million bond passed with a vote of 2,642 for, and 939 against, and will replace the current bond that was voted on in 2006 and will expire next year.

The bond funded by tax payers, will help the school system pay for new school buildings for Meadows, Davis Creek, and Milton Elementary Schools.

With the extra money, the school board will also be able to pay for renovations at Nichols, Hite Saunders, the high schools, and the Cabell County Career Technology Center.

The district plans to use the money to fund the installation of safe school entrances at Cabell Midland and Huntington.

With the passage of the bond, a Class II property owner will pay about $6.30 a month or $75 a year on a home valued at $100,000.

A release from Cabell County Schools says with additional expenditures from local district funds and anticipated contributions from the West Virginia School Building Authority, it is estimated the total direct investment into the Cabell County economy could be about $107.2 million.

Like the current bond, this one will be in effect for the next 15 years.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.