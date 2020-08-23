Advertisement

COVID-19 W.VA. l 2 new deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday by West Virginia health officials.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says this brings the death toll to 178.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Mercer County and a 92-year old female from Taylor County.

“The passing of these two West Virginians is announced with great sadness and we extend our deepest sympathies to their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the DHHR has confirmed 396,018 total confirmed laboratory results for COVID-19, with 9,272 total cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (766), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (84), Cabell (487), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (186), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (63), Harrison (255), Jackson (190), Jefferson (322), Kanawha (1,214), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (437), Marion (207), Marshall (135), Mason (83), McDowell (66), Mercer (274), Mineral (131), Mingo (213), Monongalia (1,053), Monroe (65), Morgan (37), Nicholas (42), Ohio (288), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (134), Putnam (245), Raleigh (324), Randolph (220), Ritchie (3), Roane (24), Summers (18), Taylor (100), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (226), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (291), Wyoming (51).

