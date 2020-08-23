ECU moves all undergraduate courses online for fall semester
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will move undergraduate courses online for the remainder of the fall semester, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26, Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson announced Sunday morning.
Undergraduate classes are suspended for Monday, Aug. 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 25, while students and faculty adjust to the change in the semester schedule.
Professional and graduate courses will continue as they are currently operating. Students in experiential learning courses will continue as scheduled.
University residence halls will move-out this week ending on Aug. 30.
The university says they will work with international students, student-athletes, and hardship cases who apply to continue to live on campus.
The university also says it will offer prorated refunds for students for campus housing and dining.
Students should receive detailed information regarding this process in messages to their email accounts as well.
The deadline for withdrawal from academic courses without financial penalty for all courses offered in the first eight-week block will be extended until Friday, Aug. 28. at 5 p.m. Withdrawal without financial penalty from 15-week courses remains Sept. 4.
Athletic calendars are not expected to be altered beyond what is already established.
