First Warning Forecast | Heat first, then watching tropics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heat builds back across the Tri-State through the middle of the upcoming week. Then, the remnants of a tropical system coming from the Gulf of Mexico will need to be watched towards the end of the week.

Isolated showers will continue through sunset Sunday evening, then fade overnight. Expect a partly cloudy sky from Sunday night into Monday morning, with fog in spots. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

On Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky. While most locations remain dry, a few may see a passing shower during the daytime hours. High temperatures reach the upper 80s with continued high humidity.

A majority of the Tri-State will see dry conditions on Tuesday with decent sunshine, but a few stronger storms may skirt across our counties in northern West Virginia during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid with highs again in the low 90s.

After starting with sunshine, Thursday will begin to cloud up later in the day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will rise to the upper 80s.

At any time from Thursday night through Saturday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Laura will need to be monitored to determine their exact impact on the Tri-State. Currently, there is considerable uncertainty on the exact timing and placement of this storm after it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast, but periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible across our region during this time period. Be sure to check back for updates!

On Sunday, the storm will be well past the area, and behind a cold front, conditions will be much-improved with decent sunshine and lower humidity. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s.

